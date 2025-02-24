profile
[Rappel] 2 événements "indé" ce soir / 18H & 19H

18H00



19H00
    posted the 02/24/2025 at 10:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    mrvince posted the 02/24/2025 at 10:13 AM
    Shadow drop de Silksong tu connais.
    aozora78 posted the 02/24/2025 at 10:15 AM
    Niveau jeux indés en 2025, ceux que j'attends le plus sont (sans être sur que tous soient réellement des jeux indés) :

    REANIMAL
    ERIKSHOLM: The Stolen Dream
    Mariachi Legends
    Mandragora
    Fields of Mistria - 1.0
    Hades II - 1.0

    On verra bien ce qu'il y a ce soir.
    fan2jeux posted the 02/24/2025 at 11:03 AM
    J'aimerais trop de mobius donne des news de leur futur jeu
    mrvince posted the 02/24/2025 at 11:20 AM
    aozora78 Hades 2 ca devrait pas tarder ils viennent de sortir la dernière grosse MAJ. Peut être une date pendant le reveal de la switch 2
