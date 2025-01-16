profile
Broken Sword Collection annoncé
... sur Evercade

    posted the 01/16/2025 at 11:16 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    losz posted the 01/16/2025 at 11:22 PM
    Nul

    Je pensais qu'ils allaient faire le 2 en version reforged, j'espère que ca arrivera.
