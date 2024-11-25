profile
Les japonais attendent quoi encore sur Switch ?
Voici une possible réponse : Famitsu’s most wanted games chart

1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 901 votes
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD Remaster – 509 votes
3. [PS5] Pragmata – 403 votes
4. [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake – 297 votes

5. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 265 votes


6. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins – 244 votes
7. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 201 votes
8. [NSW] Atelier Yumia – 183 votes

9. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 182 votes


10. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – 180 votes
11. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster – 159 votes
12. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional – 149 votes
13. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 133 votes

14. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – 120 votes


15. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky 1st – 119 votes
16. [PS5] Atelier Yumia – 117 votes
17. [PS5] Tales of Graces f Remastered – 113 votes
18. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 111 votes

19. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 103 votes


20. [NSW] Seifuku Kanojo 2 – 99 votes

21. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 98 votes


22. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Shadows – 95 votes
23. [NSW] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School – 92 votes
24. [NSW] Fantasian Neo Dimension – 90 votes
25. [NSW] Fairy Tail 2 – 82 votes
26. [NSW] Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – 80 votes

27. [NSW] Stray Children – 66 votes


28. [NSW] Ushiro – 64 votes
29. [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered – 61 votes
30. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 60 votes
    posted the 11/25/2024 at 08:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    tripy73 posted the 11/25/2024 at 09:09 AM
    Ils attendent aussi Pragmata, il serait temps que Capcom en parle à nouveau, parce qu'hormis le communiqué de producteur il y a plusieurs mois on a plus rien.
    natedrake posted the 11/25/2024 at 09:16 AM
    Pauvre Metroid Prime 4... Dommage que la licence ne soit pas beaucoup vendeuse. On demande pas de faire les ventes d'un Mario, mais bon quand même...
    keiku posted the 11/25/2024 at 09:34 AM
    moi aussi je l'attend pragmata, mais bon je sens qu'il va finir a la deep down
