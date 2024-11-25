« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
Voici une possible réponse : Famitsu’s most wanted games chart
1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 901 votes 2. [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD Remaster – 509 votes
3. [PS5] Pragmata – 403 votes
4. [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake – 297 votes
5. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 265 votes
6. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins – 244 votes 7. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 201 votes 8. [NSW] Atelier Yumia – 183 votes
9. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 182 votes
10. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – 180 votes 11. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster – 159 votes 12. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional – 149 votes
13. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 133 votes