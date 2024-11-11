profile
[Survival-Horror] Un spin-off pour Alisa
Le survival-horror old school "Alisa", ressorti il y a peu dans une version "Developer's Cut", aura le droit a un spin-off nommé "Alisa: The Parting" qui se déroulera au même moment que le jeu original.

Teaser



Trailer du jeu original
    Il est vraiment sympa, le mix Bloodborne et RE est excellent pour la rejouabilité.
