1. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 82,827 / NEW
2. [PS5] Dragon Ball Sparking Zero – 63,922 / NEW
3. [PS5] Silent Hill 2 – 29,374 / NEW
4. [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 25,385 / NEW
5. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 19,710 / 268,039
6. [NSW] Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – 8,061 / NEW
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,372 / 6,025,572
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,695 / 3,652,504
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,310 / 7,930,668
10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 4,188 / 1,442,980
Switch OLED – 33,253
Switch Lite – 16,975
PS5 – 9,877
Switch – 4,845
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,927
Xbox Series S – 289
Xbox Series X – 136
PS4 – 29
55 073 Switch / 11 804 PS5 / 425 XSXIS
posted the 10/17/2024 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
A voir avec la Pro.