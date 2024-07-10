1. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 82,827 / NEW

2. [PS5] Dragon Ball Sparking Zero – 63,922 / NEW

3. [PS5] Silent Hill 2 – 29,374 / NEW

4. [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 25,385 / NEW

5. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 19,710 / 268,039

6. [NSW] Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – 8,061 / NEW

7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,372 / 6,025,572

8. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,695 / 3,652,504

9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,310 / 7,930,668

10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 4,188 / 1,442,980



Switch OLED – 33,253

Switch Lite – 16,975

PS5 – 9,877

Switch – 4,845

PS5 Digital Edition – 1,927

Xbox Series S – 289

Xbox Series X – 136

PS4 – 29



55 073 Switch / 11 804 PS5 / 425 XSXIS