[Survival Horror] Forgotten Memories Remastered annoncé sur Switch
Le survival horror Forgotten Memories sorti en 2015 sur iOS aura le droit a un remastered sur Switch, Android et sur iOS.




    gareauxloups
    posted the 10/12/2024 at 05:27 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    marchand2sable posted the 10/12/2024 at 05:29 PM
    Dommage que ça ne sort pas sur PS5
    bisba posted the 10/12/2024 at 06:16 PM
    Merci pour ce partage, je connaissais pas et ça tombe bien j' aime les survivals
    darkwii posted the 10/12/2024 at 06:24 PM
    Excellent la poupée avec le couteau
