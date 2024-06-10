profile
Famitsu sales (9/30/24 – 10/6/24)
1. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 48,208 / 248,329
2. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – 13,838 / NEW
3. [PS5] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – 9,645 / NEW
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,576 / 6,019,200
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,053 / 7,926,358
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,654 / 3,647,809
7. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 5,553 / 1,438,792
8. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 4,677 / 3,640,284
9. [NSW] Honey Vibes – 4,668 / NEW
10. [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 – 4,602 / 17,934

Switch OLED – 38,451
Switch Lite – 19,331
PS5 – 10,246
Switch – 6,025
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,305
Xbox Series S – 261
Xbox Series X – 94

63 807 Switch / 12 551 PS5 / 305 XSXIS
    posted the 10/10/2024 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    giru posted the 10/10/2024 at 01:15 PM
    À voir Ring Fit remonter régulièrement dans le top, je ne comprends pas que Nintendo n'ait toujours pas prévu un gros DLC ou une suite pour ce jeu. Surtout qu'ils avaient ajouté le mode musique quelques mois après la sortie... avec genre 4 morceaux (je ne sais plus combien, mais très peu)

    Peut être qu'ils prévoient un Ring Fit 2 pour la période de lancement de la Switch 2?
    tripy73 posted the 10/10/2024 at 01:19 PM
    giru : oui toujours hallucinant de le voir revenir régulièrement dans le top, mais t'inquiète pas ils vont sûrement faire une suite sur Switch 2 et il sera compatible avec le réveil qu'ils ont annoncé, vu qu'il y a un thème Ring Fit dessus
