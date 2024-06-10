1. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 48,208 / 248,329

2. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – 13,838 / NEW

3. [PS5] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – 9,645 / NEW

4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,576 / 6,019,200

5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,053 / 7,926,358

6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,654 / 3,647,809

7. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 5,553 / 1,438,792

8. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 4,677 / 3,640,284

9. [NSW] Honey Vibes – 4,668 / NEW

10. [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 – 4,602 / 17,934



Switch OLED – 38,451

Switch Lite – 19,331

PS5 – 10,246

Switch – 6,025

PS5 Digital Edition – 2,305

Xbox Series S – 261

Xbox Series X – 94



63 807 Switch / 12 551 PS5 / 305 XSXIS