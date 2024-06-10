1. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 48,208 / 248,329
2. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – 13,838 / NEW
3. [PS5] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – 9,645 / NEW
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,576 / 6,019,200
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,053 / 7,926,358
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,654 / 3,647,809
7. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 5,553 / 1,438,792
8. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 4,677 / 3,640,284
9. [NSW] Honey Vibes – 4,668 / NEW
10. [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 – 4,602 / 17,934
Switch OLED – 38,451
Switch Lite – 19,331
PS5 – 10,246
Switch – 6,025
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,305
Xbox Series S – 261
Xbox Series X – 94
63 807 Switch / 12 551 PS5 / 305 XSXIS
tags :
posted the 10/10/2024 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
Peut être qu'ils prévoient un Ring Fit 2 pour la période de lancement de la Switch 2?