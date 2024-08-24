accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs jeux Esthétiquement / Gamekyo
Top 5 Gamekyo des
Meilleurs jeux Esthétiquement
.
J'ai fait le classement en fonction des points.
5 )
Ori and the Will of the Wisps / 5 Points
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim / 5 Points
4 )
Bloodborne / 6 Points
3 )
Cuphead / 7 Points
2 )
Okami / 8 Points
1)
The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker Trailer / 11 Points
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mention honorable, Meilleurs jeux esthétiquement avec 4 Points :
Baten kaitos / Zelda : Breath of the Wild / Persona 5 Royal
Nous pouvons remarquer que les jeux qui ont été apprécié pour leur esthétisme sont majoritairement fait avec des graphismes non réaliste.
Merci aux 32 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Meilleurs jeux esthétiquement et leur point respectif
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
roivas
,
bisba
,
squall06
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
tripy73
posted the 08/24/2024 at 12:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
cyr
posted
the 08/24/2024 at 12:54 PM
Bon classement.
En même temps, chercher à faire du photo réalisme nuis à la créativité.
Mais bon qu'ils continue dans cette voie, le mur arrive à grand pas.
tlj
posted
the 08/24/2024 at 01:02 PM
Même pas de jeu ueda dans ce top, bizarre...
nyseko
posted
the 08/24/2024 at 01:41 PM
cyr
Oui et surtout que le photoréalisme se démode assez vite dès que la puissance des cartes graphiques augmentent.
pimoody
posted
the 08/24/2024 at 01:44 PM
Ont peut ajouter Gris, Rayman Legends, FF VIII, IX , X, Zelda BOTW, Persona 4/5, Octopath Traveler II, The Last Guardians, Ico, Shadow of Colossus, Elden Ring, Mario Galaxy, Mario Wonder - Il y en a surement un paquet d'autres, mais FFX quand même
dabaz
posted
the 08/24/2024 at 02:24 PM
Je mettrais Muramasa : The Demon Blade dans mon top 5.
roivas
posted
the 08/24/2024 at 03:06 PM
Dommage j'ai loupé ce vote T.T
En même temps, chercher à faire du photo réalisme nuis à la créativité.
Mais bon qu'ils continue dans cette voie, le mur arrive à grand pas.