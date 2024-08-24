profile
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs jeux Esthétiquement / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo des Meilleurs jeux Esthétiquement.

J'ai fait le classement en fonction des points.

5 ) Ori and the Will of the Wisps / 5 Points

13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim / 5 Points


4 ) Bloodborne / 6 Points


3 ) Cuphead / 7 Points


2 ) Okami / 8 Points


1) The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker Trailer / 11 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs jeux esthétiquement avec 4 Points :
Baten kaitos / Zelda : Breath of the Wild / Persona 5 Royal


Nous pouvons remarquer que les jeux qui ont été apprécié pour leur esthétisme sont majoritairement fait avec des graphismes non réaliste.

Merci aux 32 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs jeux esthétiquement et leur point respectif
    posted the 08/24/2024 at 12:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    cyr posted the 08/24/2024 at 12:54 PM
    Bon classement.

    En même temps, chercher à faire du photo réalisme nuis à la créativité.

    Mais bon qu'ils continue dans cette voie, le mur arrive à grand pas.
    tlj posted the 08/24/2024 at 01:02 PM
    Même pas de jeu ueda dans ce top, bizarre...
    nyseko posted the 08/24/2024 at 01:41 PM
    cyr Oui et surtout que le photoréalisme se démode assez vite dès que la puissance des cartes graphiques augmentent.
    pimoody posted the 08/24/2024 at 01:44 PM
    Ont peut ajouter Gris, Rayman Legends, FF VIII, IX , X, Zelda BOTW, Persona 4/5, Octopath Traveler II, The Last Guardians, Ico, Shadow of Colossus, Elden Ring, Mario Galaxy, Mario Wonder - Il y en a surement un paquet d'autres, mais FFX quand même
    dabaz posted the 08/24/2024 at 02:24 PM
    Je mettrais Muramasa : The Demon Blade dans mon top 5.
    roivas posted the 08/24/2024 at 03:06 PM
    Dommage j'ai loupé ce vote T.T
