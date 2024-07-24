profile
C'est moi ou ça fait penser à Shinobi ?
Le jeu vient de sortir sur PC/Switch, nous voyons bien mieux le Gameplay, je trouves qu'il y a un coté Shinobi (pas que l’écharpe rouge).



Pour l'instant il n'y a qu'un seul test...pas de démo, dommage.

    posted the 07/24/2024 at 07:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    shanks posted the 07/24/2024 at 07:31 PM
    Le HUD est atroce.
    la barre rouge sous le perso renforce l'impression qu'il flotte sur un tapis volant sans animation.
    onimusha posted the 07/24/2024 at 07:50 PM
    MDR shadow dancer le met ko sans forcer!
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/24/2024 at 08:34 PM
    Ouais on peut le qualifié de "Shinobi-like" mais vraiment en très moche.
    newtechnix posted the 07/24/2024 at 08:44 PM
    shanks +1
