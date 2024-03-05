profile
RKGK/Rakugaki: Jet Set Radio en jeu de plates-formes
Nouveau trailer pour RKGK / Rakugaki de Gearbox et Wabisabi Games qui sortira pour l'heure uniquement sur PC le 22 Mai prochain












