1. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 94,682 / 1,327,663
2. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 62,617 / 603,061
3. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 35,161 / 433,442
4. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 34,876 / 1,040,438
5. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 17,355 / 414,191
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 16,983 / 3,355,750
7. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 16,584 / 104,407
8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 16,405 / 5,585,146
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 14,724 / 5,362,270
10. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – 13,516 / 41,222
Switch OLED – 62,868
PS5 – 34,468
Switch Lite – 15,948
Switch – 15,827
PS5 Digital Edition – 7,848
PS4 – 2,430
Xbox Series X – 1,239
Xbox Series S – 240
New 2DS LL – 19
Switch 94 643 / PS5 42 316 / XSX 1 479
PS : La semaine prochaine ça pourrait encore s'amplifier l'effet Noel-NIntendo.
+ Momotaro Dentetsu World : Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Expéditions et ventes numériques dépassent le million
