Il y a longtemps que nous avions pas regardé le top attente de Famitsu, je trouves que c'est intéressant de remarquer qu'il y a un équilibre d'attente entre la PS5 et la Switch, 14 jeux chacune.
1. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 827 votes
2. [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 488 votes
3. [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 440 votes
4. [PS5] Tekken 8 – 313 votes
5. [PS5] Pragmata – 257 votes
6. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 254 votes
7. [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 246 votes
8. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 212 votes
9. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 201 votes
10. [NSW] Ushiro – 193 votes
11. [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 177 votes
12. [NSW] Unicorn Overlord – 175 votes
13. [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 170 votes
14. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 164 votes
15. [NSW] Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay – 140 votes
16. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 138 votes
17. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 120 votes
18. [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 119 votes
19. [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 117 votes
20. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 111 votes
21. [PS5] Unicorn Overlord – 106 votes
22. [PS5] Baldur’s Gate 3 – 101 votes
23. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 90 votes
24. [NSW] Another Code: Recollection – 85 votes
25. [PS5] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 83 votes
26. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 82 votes
27. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 80 votes
28. [NSW] Seifuku Kanojo – 74 votes
29. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 66 votes
30. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 64 votes
Est-ce que c'est le début d'un chamboulement (il y a quand même 5 jeux PS5 en première place) ?
posted the 12/11/2023 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry
Ca serait intéressant d'avoir l'historique... Alors qu'au final le jeu se vend bien en première semaine et s'effondre très vite.
les gens ne son pas encore au courant
sinon grosse tendance en faveur PS5
On peut toutefois relativiser un top des souhaits car même présent dans ce top beaucoup feront des ventes décevantes, ce top est pertinent pour un epoignée de jeux dont on se doute qu'ils performeront dans le Top des ventes d'autres feront max 50 000 ventes.