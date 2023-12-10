Il y a longtemps que nous avions pas regardé le top attente de Famitsu, je trouves que c'est intéressant de remarquer qu'il y a un équilibre d'attente entre la PS5 et la Switch, 14 jeux chacune.



1. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 827 votes

2. [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 488 votes

3. [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 440 votes

4. [PS5] Tekken 8 – 313 votes

5. [PS5] Pragmata – 257 votes

6. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 254 votes

7. [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 246 votes

8. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 212 votes

9. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 201 votes

10. [NSW] Ushiro – 193 votes

11. [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 177 votes

12. [NSW] Unicorn Overlord – 175 votes

13. [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 170 votes

14. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 164 votes

15. [NSW] Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay – 140 votes

16. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 138 votes

17. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 120 votes

18. [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 119 votes

19. [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 117 votes

20. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 111 votes

21. [PS5] Unicorn Overlord – 106 votes

22. [PS5] Baldur’s Gate 3 – 101 votes

23. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 90 votes

24. [NSW] Another Code: Recollection – 85 votes

25. [PS5] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 83 votes

26. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 82 votes

27. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 80 votes

28. [NSW] Seifuku Kanojo – 74 votes

29. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 66 votes

30. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 64 votes



Est-ce que c'est le début d'un chamboulement (il y a quand même 5 jeux PS5 en première place ) ?