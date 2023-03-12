profile
[Megadrive] Life on Earth Reimagined: Un nouveau Run & Gun dispo à l'achat
Life on Earth: Reimagined est le remake de Life on Earth sorti sur MSX quelques années plus tôt par le studio espagnole Kai Magazine.
Il s'agit d'un run & gun et un spin-of du metroidvania Life of Mars du meme studio.

Le jeu est dispo en cartouche/boite/manuel sur leur site en 4 variantes de jaquette (jap, us, euro avec bande bleue et euro premieres generations) pour 55 euros hors frais de port:
https://kai-magazine-software.fwscart.com/SEGA_GENESIS_MEGADRIVE/cat4398490_555342.aspx

Demo:
https://mega.nz/file/O9pCwIIT#9E2Pe0g5Umz7iUBVJQG3juHgHE1p7JndgyevbX6lGNo


Trailer



Review en anglais
    posted the 12/03/2023 at 01:13 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    metroidvania posted the 12/03/2023 at 01:21 PM
    Tous ces jeux devraient sortir sur switch aussi. J adore ma megadrive mais quand même
