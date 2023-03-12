

Life on Earth: Reimagined est le remake de Life on Earth sorti sur MSX quelques années plus tôt par le studio espagnole Kai Magazine.Il s'agit d'un run & gun et un spin-of du metroidvania Life of Mars du meme studio.Le jeu est dispo en cartouche/boite/manuel sur leur site en 4 variantes de jaquette (jap, us, euro avec bande bleue et euro premieres generations) pour 55 euros hors frais de port:Demo: