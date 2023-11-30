profile
Spine: Nouveau TPS/BTA solo narratif
Spine, prevu a la base pour etre un jeu coop, a changé de direction pour devenir un TPS/BTA solo narratif.

Premier teaser mixant CG et gameplay.

Prevu sur PS5, Xbox et PC.

    posted the 11/30/2023 at 07:46 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    kevisiano posted the 11/30/2023 at 08:02 PM
    Wanted Dead m'a traumatisé. J'ai peur d'un jeu finalement pété
    trodark posted the 11/30/2023 at 08:02 PM
    Encore une fille de 45 kilos qui met à l'amende des molosses de 100kg tout blindés.
    Original.

    Allez, le genre est rare, surtout en jeu de qualité, alors on va laisser sa chance.
    mwaka971 posted the 11/30/2023 at 08:08 PM
    Perso je suis preneur, j'aime bien ces jeux où y a du cac
    famimax posted the 11/30/2023 at 08:25 PM
    Le cri Wilhelm Ouais sinon le coté "narratif" faut m'expliquer ? Juste parce que c'est un jeu solo quoi ?
