1. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 65,017 / 975,276

2. [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 63,319 / NEW

3. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 60,134 / NEW

4. [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – 22,132

5. [PS4] WarioWare: Move It – 13,340 / NEW

6. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – 8,962 / NEW

7. [NSW] Fashion Dreamer – 8,166 / 39,050

8. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 7,511 / 948,207

9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,186 / 7,573,156

10. [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch – 5,913 / 77,301



PS5 – 86,869

Switch OLED – 44,217

PS5 Digital Edition – 21,084

Switch Lite – 13,846

Switch – 7,720

Xbox Series X – 1,996

PS4 – 1,330

Xbox Series S – 582

New 2DS LL – 23



107 953 PS5 / 65 783 Switch / 2578 XSXIS