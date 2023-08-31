profile
Famitsu sales (8/21/23 – 8/27/23) / Armored Core VI atteint les 100 000
1. [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 115,393 / NEW
2. [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 47,949 / NEW
3. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 31,312 / 752,593
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,200 / 5,453,841
5. [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 7,656 / 1,840,742
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,486 / 3,243,441
7. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5,797 / 3,447,789
8. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 5,450 / 5,106,417
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,037 / 5,270,870
10. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 4,768 / 4,097,939

Switch OLED – 52,125
PS5 – 38,217
Switch Lite – 10,597
Switch – 8,980
PS5 Digital Edition – 4,513
Xbox Series X – 2,869
PS4 – 672
Xbox Series S – 571
New 2DS LL – 59

71 702 Switch / 42 730 PS5 / 3 440 XSXIS
    posted the 08/31/2023 at 01:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    celebenoit84 posted the 08/31/2023 at 02:11 PM
    Et ça n'a aucune incidence sur les ventes ps5
