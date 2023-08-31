1. [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 115,393 / NEW

2. [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 47,949 / NEW

3. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 31,312 / 752,593

4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,200 / 5,453,841

5. [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 7,656 / 1,840,742

6. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,486 / 3,243,441

7. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5,797 / 3,447,789

8. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 5,450 / 5,106,417

9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,037 / 5,270,870

10. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 4,768 / 4,097,939



Switch OLED – 52,125

PS5 – 38,217

Switch Lite – 10,597

Switch – 8,980

PS5 Digital Edition – 4,513

Xbox Series X – 2,869

PS4 – 672

Xbox Series S – 571

New 2DS LL – 59



71 702 Switch / 42 730 PS5 / 3 440 XSXIS