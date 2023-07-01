profile
[Multi] Shadow of the Ninja Remake / Infos
Tengo Project, filiale de Natsume Atari, a publié une nouvelle vidéo (teaser) l'annonce d'un remake de Shadow of the Ninja (Blue Shadow).

Shadow of the Ninja est un jeu sortie sur NES en 1990.



(Version NES)



(Le compositeur de Tengo Project Hiroyuki Iwatsuki rend visite à l’ancien compositeur de Natsume Iku Mizutani à Osaka pour lui parler du projet du remake).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Voici des nouvelles info



Le titre exact sera : Kage Shadow of the Ninja
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch
Date : Printemps 2024
Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Français / Italien / Allemand / Espagnol / Coréen / Chinois.

Le jeu est développé par Tengo Project (Pocky & Rocky Reshrined / The Ninja Saviors : Return of the Warriors)
Il sera jouable lors du Tokyo Game Show 2023.
-Cinq Ninjas
-Jouable à 2 en coop

Images du remake In game


Gematsu
