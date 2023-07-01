Shadow of the Ninja est un jeu sortie sur NES en 1990.







(Version NES)

Tengo Project, filiale de Natsume Atari, a publié une nouvelle vidéo (teaser) l'annonce d'un remake de Shadow of the Ninja (Blue Shadow).(Le compositeur de Tengo Project Hiroyuki Iwatsuki rend visite à l’ancien compositeur de Natsume Iku Mizutani à Osaka pour lui parler du projet du remake).-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Voici des nouvelles infoLe titre exact sera : Kage Shadow of the NinjaPrévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/SwitchDate : Printemps 2024Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Français / Italien / Allemand / Espagnol / Coréen / Chinois.Le jeu est développé par Tengo Project (Pocky & Rocky Reshrined / The Ninja Saviors : Return of the Warriors)Il sera jouable lors du Tokyo Game Show 2023.-Cinq Ninjas-Jouable à 2 en coopImages du remake In game