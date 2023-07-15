profile
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Un nouveau jeu Bleach en développement


Développeur : Black Moon Studio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pElOuiKdDQk
    posted the 07/15/2023 at 08:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    rbz posted the 07/15/2023 at 08:39 AM
    pourquoi y'a error quand on veut poster des articles ?
    shanks
    shanks posted the 07/15/2023 at 08:47 AM
    rbz
    Titre trop long ?
    Essaye de mettre un titre plus court, même un seul mot s'il faut, puis modifie le ensuite pour le mettre complet
    rbz posted the 07/15/2023 at 08:51 AM
    shanks ah ok merci pour le tips. je savais pas
    e3ologue posted the 07/15/2023 at 10:23 AM
    Il y a un manque qui depuis plusieurs semaines fait des articles sur ce jeu, dommage que ça soit sur mobile.
    jf17 posted the 07/15/2023 at 10:33 AM
    C'est fait par les même développeur de one pièce fighting path , si ils font pareil ça va être du lourd
