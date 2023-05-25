profile
Jeux Vidéo
274
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5820
visites since opening : 9156434
guiguif > blog
all
Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion annoncé
Marvelous a teasé a la fin de sa derniere conference un second opus pour Daemon X Machina sans plus de précision.
Le premier opus était sorti sur Switch et PC.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    marchale, kisukesan
    posted the 05/25/2023 at 10:33 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/25/2023 at 10:44 PM
    Je m'attendais a une nouvelle IP pas a Daemon 2 mais c'est vrai que ça été un petit succès dans son genre
    wickette posted the 05/25/2023 at 11:03 PM
    Le jeu a bénéficié de la machine marketing Nintendo et du début de gen switch très très dynamiques.

    Pour ce 2eme opus, il va falloir être plus ambitieux, d'un point de vue technique aussi

    Perso j'adore tout ce qui est mecha, donc si je sens qu'ils ont bien bossé je serai clairement intéréssé
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo