profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
5820
visites since opening :
9156434
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion annoncé
Marvelous a teasé a la fin de sa derniere conference un second opus pour Daemon X Machina sans plus de précision.
Le premier opus était sorti sur Switch et PC.
tags :
posted the 05/25/2023 at 10:33 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
2
)
2
)
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/25/2023 at 10:44 PM
Je m'attendais a une nouvelle IP pas a Daemon 2 mais c'est vrai que ça été un petit succès dans son genre
wickette
posted
the 05/25/2023 at 11:03 PM
Le jeu a bénéficié de la machine marketing Nintendo et du début de gen switch très très dynamiques.
Pour ce 2eme opus, il va falloir être plus ambitieux, d'un point de vue technique aussi
Perso j'adore tout ce qui est mecha, donc si je sens qu'ils ont bien bossé je serai clairement intéréssé
