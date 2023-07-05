1. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 32,713 / 5,283,684
2. [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy – 31,918 / NEW
3. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 27,325 / 419,970
4. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 23,401 / 5,022,302
5. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 18,304 / 4,009,837
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 18,244 / 3,130,249
7. [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 16,742 / NEW
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 16,534 / 5,185,620
9. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 14,179 / 1,074,358
10. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 12,541 / 1,226,636
Switch OLED – 184,609
PS5 – 84,999
Switch – 21,429
PS5 Digital Edition – 14,939
Switch Lite – 10,487
PS4 – 2,067
Xbox Series S – 674
Xbox Series X – 650
New 2DS LL – 132
216 525 Switch / 99 938 PS5 / 1 324 XSXIS
Par contre il y a 2 semaines
PS : Zelda sera dans le prochain Top.
posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:16 PM by nicolasgourry
Des chiffres pareil à la Golden Week-end c'est juste horrible
Taper les 100k unité part semaine gg