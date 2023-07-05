profile
Famitsu sales (4/24/23 – 5/7/23) / Switch et PS5 en forme
1. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 32,713 / 5,283,684
2. [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy – 31,918 / NEW
3. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 27,325 / 419,970
4. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 23,401 / 5,022,302
5. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 18,304 / 4,009,837
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 18,244 / 3,130,249
7. [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 16,742 / NEW
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 16,534 / 5,185,620
9. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 14,179 / 1,074,358
10. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 12,541 / 1,226,636

Switch OLED – 184,609
PS5 – 84,999
Switch – 21,429
PS5 Digital Edition – 14,939
Switch Lite – 10,487
PS4 – 2,067
Xbox Series S – 674
Xbox Series X – 650
New 2DS LL – 132

216 525 Switch / 99 938 PS5 / 1 324 XSXIS
Par contre il y a 2 semaines

PS : Zelda sera dans le prochain Top.
    posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:16 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    sora78 posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:21 PM
    C'est beau de voir 2 consoles en pleines forme et pas une seule sur ce marché !
    jenicris posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:23 PM
    Xbox faut vraiment qu'ils abandonnent le Japon.

    Des chiffres pareil à la Golden Week-end c'est juste horrible
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:23 PM
    sora78 par contre je me suis un peu emballé sur le titre, car c'est sur 2 semaines, si j'ai bien comprit, donc elles sont en (pleine, j'ai un peu parlé trop vite) forme ^^
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:24 PM
    jenicris la Switch, la semaine prochaine, ça devrait compenser.
    sora78 posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:26 PM
    nicolasgourry ah ok ça m'étonnait quand même mais ça reste de belles performances pour une console en fin de vie d'un côté et une autre qui n'a encore aucune exclu qui parle à ce marché et qui est quand même à 500 balles voir plus.
    fdestroyer posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:27 PM
    L'effet Switch OLED TOTK?!? C'est énorme passé 200k en période creuse
    giru posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:38 PM
    La Switch OLED Zelda a l'air de bien se vendre
    narustorm posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:46 PM
    Golden week plus oled zelda et sûrement l'effet du film mario

    Taper les 100k unité part semaine gg
