« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Who likes this ?
articles :
4703
visites since opening :
7041458
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Emulateur Dolphin bientôt sur Steam
Steam
Date : 2ᵉ trimestre 2023
https://fr.dolphin-emu.org/blog/2023/03/28/coming-soon-dolphin-steam/?cr=fr
posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
8
)
5120x2880
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 01:06 PM
Sympa, car il ne semble pas disponible sur RetroArch Steam (il faut l'ajouter à la main, en tout cas c'était le cas il y a environ un an). Et pour ceux qui se demandent à quoi ça sert :
- Ne plus s'occuper des mises à jour.
- Stocker ses sauvegardes dans le cloud.
- Jouer en ligne.
- Il pourrait y avoir des succès mais ils ne le feront pas à mon avis.
testament
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 01:11 PM
jf17
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 01:12 PM
C'est pour ça que moi j'utilise retrobat ça met les maj sur tout les emulateur y compris Dolphins
lapala
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 01:20 PM
Jf17
il fait aussi les maj sur les émulateurs qui sont pas dans le package de base ? (Yuzu et Ryu pour la switch)
Perso je suis sur Roomstation et ça fait également le taff mais si vous avez mieux comme plateforme pour rassembler tous les émulateurs dessus je suis preneur.
liquidus
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 01:34 PM
Ca veut aussi dire que ça sera moins chiant de l'utiliser sur le Steam Deck
kujiraldine
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 01:35 PM
Vous savez si ce sera payant ?
5120x2880
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 01:41 PM
Kujiraldine
On tiendrait là le plus gros bad buzz de 2023
ce sera bien évidemment gratuit.
jf17
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 01:50 PM
lapala
je ne sais pas , j'utilise yuzu et ryu a part
