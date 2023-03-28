profile
Jeux Vidéo
270
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4703
visites since opening : 7041458
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Emulateur Dolphin bientôt sur Steam



Steam
Date : 2ᵉ trimestre 2023

https://fr.dolphin-emu.org/blog/2023/03/28/coming-soon-dolphin-steam/?cr=fr
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    5120x2880 posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:06 PM
    Sympa, car il ne semble pas disponible sur RetroArch Steam (il faut l'ajouter à la main, en tout cas c'était le cas il y a environ un an). Et pour ceux qui se demandent à quoi ça sert :

    - Ne plus s'occuper des mises à jour.
    - Stocker ses sauvegardes dans le cloud.
    - Jouer en ligne.
    - Il pourrait y avoir des succès mais ils ne le feront pas à mon avis.
    testament posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:11 PM
    jf17 posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:12 PM
    C'est pour ça que moi j'utilise retrobat ça met les maj sur tout les emulateur y compris Dolphins
    lapala posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:20 PM
    Jf17 il fait aussi les maj sur les émulateurs qui sont pas dans le package de base ? (Yuzu et Ryu pour la switch)

    Perso je suis sur Roomstation et ça fait également le taff mais si vous avez mieux comme plateforme pour rassembler tous les émulateurs dessus je suis preneur.
    liquidus posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:34 PM
    Ca veut aussi dire que ça sera moins chiant de l'utiliser sur le Steam Deck
    kujiraldine posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:35 PM
    Vous savez si ce sera payant ?
    5120x2880 posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:41 PM
    Kujiraldine On tiendrait là le plus gros bad buzz de 2023 ce sera bien évidemment gratuit.
    jf17 posted the 03/28/2023 at 01:50 PM
    lapala je ne sais pas , j'utilise yuzu et ryu a part
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo