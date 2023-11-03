accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Sumimasen Turbo #2: Like a Dragon Ishin, Forspoken, Octopath Traveler 2, Wo Long...
Nouvel episode de Gaijin Da.... Sumimasen Turbo avec un dossier sur Leiji Matsumoto, mais aussi les avis sur Like a Dragon Ishin, Theathrym Final Bar Line, Forspoken (Kamui
), Wo Long, Octopath 2 ect...
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
shima
,
kujiraldine
posted the 03/11/2023 at 12:35 PM by
guiguif
comments (
4
)
shima
posted
the 03/11/2023 at 01:10 PM
Ça fait plaisir !
kujiraldine
posted
the 03/11/2023 at 01:12 PM
J'aime beaucoup l'équipe pour son expertise, son expérience et tout ce que ses membres ont déjà produit par le passé. Mais leur format de vidéo est beaucoup trop long. Il serait judicieux de segmenter leur gros enregistrement en plusieurs épisodes étalé sur une semaine ou un mois. là, sur 2 heures et demie/ 3 heures, c'est difficile de revenir et de retrouver le moment où tu t'es arrêté.
gally099
posted
the 03/11/2023 at 01:19 PM
kujiraldine
la vidéo est segmentée, la par exemple j'ai fini sur leiji matsumoto, je reprendrai juste derrière.
denton
posted
the 03/11/2023 at 02:03 PM
Ishin
Wo Long
