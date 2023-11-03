profile
all
Sumimasen Turbo #2: Like a Dragon Ishin, Forspoken, Octopath Traveler 2, Wo Long...
Nouvel episode de Gaijin Da.... Sumimasen Turbo avec un dossier sur Leiji Matsumoto, mais aussi les avis sur Like a Dragon Ishin, Theathrym Final Bar Line, Forspoken (Kamui ), Wo Long, Octopath 2 ect...

    shima, kujiraldine
    posted the 03/11/2023 at 12:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    shima posted the 03/11/2023 at 01:10 PM
    Ça fait plaisir !
    kujiraldine posted the 03/11/2023 at 01:12 PM
    J'aime beaucoup l'équipe pour son expertise, son expérience et tout ce que ses membres ont déjà produit par le passé. Mais leur format de vidéo est beaucoup trop long. Il serait judicieux de segmenter leur gros enregistrement en plusieurs épisodes étalé sur une semaine ou un mois. là, sur 2 heures et demie/ 3 heures, c'est difficile de revenir et de retrouver le moment où tu t'es arrêté.
    gally099 posted the 03/11/2023 at 01:19 PM
    kujiraldine la vidéo est segmentée, la par exemple j'ai fini sur leiji matsumoto, je reprendrai juste derrière.
    denton posted the 03/11/2023 at 02:03 PM
    Ishin
