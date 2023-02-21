profile
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[PSVR2] 2 Jeux pour Mars

(Date : 16 Mars 2023)


(aussi Quest : 10 Mars 2023)
    posted the 02/21/2023 at 07:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    hanackil posted the 02/21/2023 at 08:12 PM
    En mars pour moi ce sera saint and sinner 1€2
    gauffreman posted the 02/21/2023 at 09:17 PM
    Nock est vraiment excellent, seul souci, c'est qu'en ligne on tombe que sur des brutes, on se prend branlé sur branlé, franchement pas accueillant et au final tu restes pas, alors que le jeu à pourtant un capital fun énorme.

    Enfin c'est un reproche qu'on peut faire à certains jeux VR, à partir du moment où tu peux t'agiter comme un malade, t'as moyen de "casser" le gameplay, ou en tout cas de modifier le rythme de jeu, selon moi il devrait y avoir des façons de limiter ça, pour renforcer le teamplay, le fun, etc...
