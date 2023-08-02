profile
Level 5 annonce le RPG Decapolice sur PS5, PS4 et Switch
Prévu en 2023 et pour le coup ça a l'air bien sympa.
Un nouveau Layton a aussi été annoncé sur Switch.



    olimar59, sora78, destati
    posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:51 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    volran posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:51 PM
    Belle surprise du Ndirect, c'est direct day one
    kikoo31 posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:51 PM
    j espère pour level 5 que ce jeu va marcher
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:52 PM
    Le lien de la vidéo a été mal mis, je vous met donc en état d'Arrestation !!!!

    keiku posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:52 PM
    level 5 developpe des nouvelle licence ? il se sont dit qu'il serait temps de refaire un peu d'argent après tous ce temps...
    ducknsexe posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:53 PM
    Belle surprise de Level 5
    hanackil posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:54 PM
    J'aime bien je vais le suivre de près
    amassous posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:54 PM
    UN NOUVEAU LAYTON SERIEUX????
    kambei312 posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:54 PM
    Hyper actifs Level 5 sur ce direct je trouve. Layton, Fantasy Life, et DecaPolice...
    On vera si la qualité est au RDV...
    guiguif posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:55 PM
    amassous yes en 3d https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yr50WwktW6E
    sora78 posted the 02/08/2023 at 10:56 PM
    Ma meilleure surprise de ce Nintendo Direct et sur PS5 en plus
    amassous posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:04 PM
    guiguif Ca plus la victoire de l'OM jvais bien dodo
    rbz posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:12 PM
    du level 5, ça a l'air detre a chier niveau système de jeu
