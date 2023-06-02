accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5708
visites since opening :
8841494
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Ender Lilies a depassé le million de ventes
L'excellent metroidvania de Lime Wire et Adglobe, "Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights", vient de passer le million de ventes.
Pour fêtez ça le compte Twitter du jeu devoile un artwork tout en continuant de teaser un nouvel opus.
https://twitter.com/EnderLiliesGame/status/1622550933073973250
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
,
amorphe
,
yukilin
,
faucheurvdf
posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:32 PM by
guiguif
comments (
7
)
jamrock
posted
the 02/06/2023 at 03:36 PM
Mérité j'ai pris la version physique japonaise sur Switch
kujiraldine
posted
the 02/06/2023 at 04:02 PM
Tellement mérité, en effet! Une petite perle. Ceux qui ne l'ont pas fait, allez y car ça vaut vraiment le détour
gally099
posted
the 02/06/2023 at 04:08 PM
Excellent jeu !
wazaaabi
posted
the 02/06/2023 at 04:08 PM
Je l'avais zappé je vais le mettre dans mes souhaits sur l'eshop
suzukube
posted
the 02/06/2023 at 04:09 PM
Je l'ai toujours pas fait
terminagore
posted
the 02/06/2023 at 04:14 PM
Totalement mérité.
Le haut du panier dans le genre.
faucheurvdf
posted
the 02/06/2023 at 04:38 PM
Très sympa surtout la DA mais j'ai trouvé un ton en dessous d'un Hollow Kinght tout de même; quoique ça peut dépendre du gameplay que l'on préfère (plutot speed ou plus lent)...
Le haut du panier dans le genre.