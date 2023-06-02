profile
Ender Lilies a depassé le million de ventes
L'excellent metroidvania de Lime Wire et Adglobe, "Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights", vient de passer le million de ventes.
Pour fêtez ça le compte Twitter du jeu devoile un artwork tout en continuant de teaser un nouvel opus.




https://twitter.com/EnderLiliesGame/status/1622550933073973250
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kujiraldine, amorphe, yukilin, faucheurvdf
    posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:32 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    jamrock posted the 02/06/2023 at 03:36 PM
    Mérité j'ai pris la version physique japonaise sur Switch
    kujiraldine posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:02 PM
    Tellement mérité, en effet! Une petite perle. Ceux qui ne l'ont pas fait, allez y car ça vaut vraiment le détour
    gally099 posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:08 PM
    Excellent jeu !
    wazaaabi posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:08 PM
    Je l’avais zappé je vais le mettre dans mes souhaits sur l’eshop
    suzukube posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:09 PM
    Je l'ai toujours pas fait
    terminagore posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:14 PM
    Totalement mérité.
    Le haut du panier dans le genre.
    faucheurvdf posted the 02/06/2023 at 04:38 PM
    Très sympa surtout la DA mais j'ai trouvé un ton en dessous d'un Hollow Kinght tout de même; quoique ça peut dépendre du gameplay que l'on préfère (plutot speed ou plus lent)...
