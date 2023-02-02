1. [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – 40,759 / NEW
2. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 37,265 / 4,776,300
3. [PS5] Forspoken – 29,055 / NEW
4. [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 28,422 / 173,000
5. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 14,844 / 3,848,543
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,138 / 5,128,314
7. [NSW] Disgaea 7 – 10,359 / NEW
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,399 / 3,025,019
9. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 8,231 / 986,742
10. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 6,041 / 2,836,256
PlayStation 5 – 53,256 (2,266,567)
Switch OLED Model – 28,787 (3,816,361)
Switch – 12,564 (19,150,623)
Switch Lite – 9,757 (5,185,166)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,652 (345,151)
PlayStation 4 – 1,061 (7,850,876)
Xbox Series S – 830 (229,878 )
Xbox Series X – 435 (173,518 )
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 74 (1,190,380)
62 508 PS5 / 50 926 Switch / 1 265 XSXIS
Gematsu
Pour la Switch les chiffres sont quasiment identique, ce qui laisse à penser un problème d'approvisionnement.
La Xbox prends le large face à la 2DS
Forspoken ressemble à un fourspoken mais bon c'est une nouvelle ip. à comparer avec Disgaea 7 à la ramasse