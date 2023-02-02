profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4629
visites since opening : 6875449
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (1/23/23 – 1/29/23) / PS5 devant la Switch
1. [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – 40,759 / NEW
2. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 37,265 / 4,776,300
3. [PS5] Forspoken – 29,055 / NEW
4. [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 28,422 / 173,000
5. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 14,844 / 3,848,543
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,138 / 5,128,314
7. [NSW] Disgaea 7 – 10,359 / NEW
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,399 / 3,025,019
9. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 8,231 / 986,742
10. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 6,041 / 2,836,256

PlayStation 5 – 53,256 (2,266,567)
Switch OLED Model – 28,787 (3,816,361)
Switch – 12,564 (19,150,623)
Switch Lite – 9,757 (5,185,166)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,652 (345,151)
PlayStation 4 – 1,061 (7,850,876)
Xbox Series S – 830 (229,878 )
Xbox Series X – 435 (173,518 )
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 74 (1,190,380)

62 508 PS5 / 50 926 Switch / 1 265 XSXIS
Gematsu
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    newtechnix, jenicris, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 02/02/2023 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    jenicris posted the 02/02/2023 at 01:25 PM
    Les stocks se sont grandement amélioré au Japon pour la PS5. C'est impressionnant
    kyuta posted the 02/02/2023 at 01:25 PM
    La NS commence lentetement à s'éssoufler, je pense qu'après Zelda en mai, nintendo devrait commencer à réflichir de l'avenir
    newtechnix posted the 02/02/2023 at 01:26 PM
    La PS5 on fire

    Pour la Switch les chiffres sont quasiment identique, ce qui laisse à penser un problème d'approvisionnement.

    La Xbox prends le large face à la 2DS

    Forspoken ressemble à un fourspoken mais bon c'est une nouvelle ip. à comparer avec Disgaea 7 à la ramasse
    guiguif posted the 02/02/2023 at 02:07 PM
    newtechnix C'est surtout un jeu destiné aux occidentaux, ya rien qui visent les Japonais la dedans puis on sait depuis le temps que les ventes de jeux PS5 sont rarement incroyable malgré le nombres de consoles vendus sur le territoires. Perso je m'attendais pas forcement a beaucoup plus.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/02/2023 at 02:37 PM
    Newtechnix "fourspoken"
    zekk posted the 02/02/2023 at 02:44 PM
    guiguif Exactement quand tu compares aux trois quarts des licences sortant au japon, ce n'est pas si mal !
    hyoga57 posted the 02/02/2023 at 03:50 PM
    C’est cool pour la console, mais niveau software, la PS5 est la plus grande catastrophe de l’histoire de Sony au Japon.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo