.
profile
Dead Space
13
Likers
name : Dead Space
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Electronic Arts
genre : action
european release date : 10/24/2008
us release date : 10/14/2008
other versions : PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.ea.com/deadspace/home.jsp
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
118
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2981
visites since opening : 4925569
suzukube > blog
all
Edouard a testé Dead Space et vous donne son avis.


EMB vous donne son avis sur Dead Space, qui arrive le 27 janvier 2023 sur PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X et PC !
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/07/2023 at 12:19 AM by suzukube
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo