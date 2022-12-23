profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
180
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5666
visites since opening : 8710374
guiguif > blog
all
Sports Story est dispo sur Switch
La suite de Golf Story est desormais dispo sur Switch en demat pour 14,99 euros.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/23/2022 at 06:10 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    rbz posted the 12/23/2022 at 06:53 PM
    on va tester ça
    malroth posted the 12/23/2022 at 07:01 PM
    Toujours pas de trad fr j'imagine ?
    tlj posted the 12/23/2022 at 08:33 PM
    Même question que malroth : y a t il la vf cette fois ci ?
    guiguif posted the 12/23/2022 at 09:02 PM
    malroth tlj non selon la page du jeu sur le site Nintendo
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo