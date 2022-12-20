profile
Grim Guardians: Le nouveau Inti Create (Bloodstained) en trailer
Grim Guardians Demon Purge annoncé il y a quelques mois revient en trailer.
Il s'agit d'un Castlevania-like jouable en coop qui sortira en Fevrier



















    posted the 12/20/2022 at 09:12 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    rendan posted the 12/20/2022 at 09:59 PM
    Day one
