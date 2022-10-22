profile
2 Petits achats pour les vacances de la Toussaint 2022 ^^

(Collection PS4)


+ Indé démat :
Monster Boy / Hollow Knight / Ori 1 et 2 / Wargroove / Into the breach / Death's door / Gris / Limbo / Inside / Fast RMX
(Collection Switch)



Les deux derniers achats pour 45€ ^^

Prochain Achat PS4 : Kena : Bridge of Spirits / The Last Guardian / Ghost of Tsushima / Devil May Cry 5 / Resident Evil 4 remake / Odin Sphere : Leifthrasir (recommandé par Hyoga57)
Prochain Achat Switch : Kirby et le monde oublié / 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim / Mario + Lapin crétin 2 / Bayonetta 3 / Fire Emblem Engage / Zelda "2" et pourquoi pas Ori collection (physique)
Le jeu indé que j'attends le plus : The Plucky Squire
    posted the 10/22/2022 at 03:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    liberty posted the 10/22/2022 at 05:55 PM
    Nicolasgourry tu l'as eu ou et a combien Live a Live ?

    bons jeux en tout cas
    famimax posted the 10/22/2022 at 06:06 PM
    Je pensais voir un article sur les chrysanthèmes

    P'tin les Bioshock tu les avais pas fait ? Ou tu veut les refaire en remaster machin ?
