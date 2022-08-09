profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5562
visites since opening : 8408308
guiguif > blog
all
Cannon Dancer: Trailer et Periode de Sortie
Cannon Dancer, le jeu arcade du pere de Strider aura le droit a une sortie sur toutes les consoles debut 2023. Une version boite sortira au Japon sur PS4 et Switch, néanmoins Stricly Limited a teasé une sortie en Europe.













https://www.gematsu.com/2022/09/cannon-dancer-for-ps5-xbox-series-ps4-xbox-one-and-switch-launches-in-early-2023
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    legato
    posted the 09/08/2022 at 10:19 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    legato posted the 09/08/2022 at 10:41 AM
    guiguif 2023 va être noir pour le porte monnaie, merci pour ta couverture de cet partie du jv
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo