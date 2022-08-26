accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
9 Years of Shadows: Le metroidvania inspiré par Saint Seiya se date
Nouveau trailer pour 9 Years of Shadows, le metroidvania inspiré par Saint Seiya.
Le jeu sortira sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch et PC le 10 Octobre.
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
ouken
,
xenofamicom
,
sorakairi86
,
hyunckel
,
destati
posted the 08/26/2022 at 07:12 PM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 07:25 PM
"Le jeu sortira sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch et PC le 10 Octobre." pas du tout, le jeu sort sur PC le 10 Octobre uniquement, puis sur Switch en 2023 (Q1 2023), pour les autres versions, j'arrive pas à savoir, le Kickstarer indique que PC/Switch, donc je pense que Gematsu a peut-être anticipé.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/halberdstudios/9-years-of-shadows?lang=fr
Pour ça que j'ai attendu pour faire la news, car j'ai vu la news sur Gamekult, mais rien était indiqué pour la Switch.
xenofamicom
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 08:03 PM
Le plagiat est violent, mais ça fait plaisir de voir un jeu avec des presque "saints"
qui sent bon
niexmad
posted
the 08/26/2022 at 09:23 PM
xenofamicom
Il faut pas grand chose pour que ce soit un " plagiat violent ". Une armure dorée et des noms grecs et on y est
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/halberdstudios/9-years-of-shadows?lang=fr
Pour ça que j'ai attendu pour faire la news, car j'ai vu la news sur Gamekult, mais rien était indiqué pour la Switch.