profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5549
visites since opening : 8370713
guiguif > blog
all
9 Years of Shadows: Le metroidvania inspiré par Saint Seiya se date
Nouveau trailer pour 9 Years of Shadows, le metroidvania inspiré par Saint Seiya.
Le jeu sortira sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch et PC le 10 Octobre.

    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    ouken, xenofamicom, sorakairi86, hyunckel, destati
    posted the 08/26/2022 at 07:12 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/26/2022 at 07:25 PM
    "Le jeu sortira sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch et PC le 10 Octobre." pas du tout, le jeu sort sur PC le 10 Octobre uniquement, puis sur Switch en 2023 (Q1 2023), pour les autres versions, j'arrive pas à savoir, le Kickstarer indique que PC/Switch, donc je pense que Gematsu a peut-être anticipé.
    https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/halberdstudios/9-years-of-shadows?lang=fr
    Pour ça que j'ai attendu pour faire la news, car j'ai vu la news sur Gamekult, mais rien était indiqué pour la Switch.
    xenofamicom posted the 08/26/2022 at 08:03 PM
    Le plagiat est violent, mais ça fait plaisir de voir un jeu avec des presque "saints" qui sent bon
    niexmad posted the 08/26/2022 at 09:23 PM
    xenofamicom Il faut pas grand chose pour que ce soit un " plagiat violent ". Une armure dorée et des noms grecs et on y est
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo