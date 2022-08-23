profile
all
Lies of P: Nouveau Trailer pour le Bloodborne Coreen
Nouveau Trailer pour le Bloodborne coreen dans une revisite de Pinocchio sur consoles et PC

    axlenz, idd, colt
    posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:00 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    shambala93 posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:02 PM
    Complètement dingue ! Le jeu que j’attends le plus avec hogwart.
    keiku posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:03 PM
    Ce qui ressemble le plus a un dark soul et qui n'est pas de fromsoft
    shinz0 posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:03 PM
    L'univers a l'air excellent
    fretide posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:05 PM
    Sur ma wishlist
    axlenz posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:05 PM
    Ah ouais
    hanackil posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:11 PM
    Il a l'air dingue ce jeu
    idd posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:26 PM
    day1 direct depuis son annonce
    colt posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:28 PM
    day one gratos sur mon PC
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:29 PM
