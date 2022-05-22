profile
Jeux Vidéo
guiguif
guiguif
Team Ladybug (Lodoss, Touhou Luna Night) annonce Drainus
Team Ladybug, le studio derriere le dernier jeu Lodoss et Touhou Luna Night annonce Drainus, un Shoot Them Up deja dispo sur Steam.

Pas encore d'infos sur un portage console.

    greggy
    posted the 05/22/2022 at 11:05 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    aym posted the 05/22/2022 at 11:15 AM
    Pas mal ce nouveau Gradius.
    egguibs posted the 05/22/2022 at 11:29 AM
    putain j'adore leurs projets des petits jeux mais a chaque fois un super moment passé dessus !
    killia posted the 05/22/2022 at 11:42 AM
    Marvelous Ladybug ?
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/22/2022 at 11:43 AM
    killia Miraculous Ladybug.
