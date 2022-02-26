profile
Mars 2022, un mois riche en "exclusivité"


Babylon's Fall / 3 Mars : PC-Sony


Triangle Strategy / 4 Mars / Switch

Gran Turismo 7 : 4 Mars / PS5-PS4


Chocobo GP : 10 Mars / Switch

RPG Time : The Legend of Wright! / 10 Mars / PC-Microsoft


Tunic / 16 Mars / PC-Microsoft


ANNO : Mutationem / 17 Mars / PC-Sony


GhostWire : Tokyo / 22 Mars / PC-PS5


Relayer / 24 Mars / PS5-PS4


Kirby et le monde oublié / 25 Mars / Switch

Rune Factory 5 / 25 Mars / Switch


In Nightmare / 29 Mars / PS5-PS4


Il y a des exclusivités "définitive" et "temporaire"
    sora78 posted the 02/26/2022 at 01:10 PM
    ANNO: Mutationem - Steam / Playstation
    17 mars

    Relayer - Playstation
    24 mars
    yanissou posted the 02/26/2022 at 01:14 PM
    Gt7 qui est intéressant mais la j'attend surtout un nouveau state of play pour révéler la date de god of war
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/26/2022 at 01:16 PM
    sora78 modifié ^^
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/26/2022 at 01:31 PM
    Rien de mon côté, au départ j'étais parti pour prendre GT7 mais au final je me suis rappelé que j'étais pas le plus grand fan de simu et ghostwire a l'air sympa mais de là à le day one...à voir
    sora78 posted the 02/26/2022 at 01:31 PM
    yanissou Apparemment Mars aura son state of play... voir même un gros Playstation Showcase. Parce que les rumeurs ne parle pas d'un simple State Of Play mais vraiment d'un gros truc.

    Et certains sites ont référencé God of War Ragnarok pour fin juin.
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/26/2022 at 01:33 PM
    Kirby pour moi, à faire avec ma copine
    arrrghl posted the 02/26/2022 at 01:51 PM
    Kirby
    famimax posted the 02/26/2022 at 01:52 PM
    Triangle Strategy (et Live A Live & DQ3) c'est aussi prévu sur des vrais consoles, ou ça sort que sur Switch ?
    hatwa posted the 02/26/2022 at 02:06 PM
    Et The House of The Dead remake? Croisons les doigts
