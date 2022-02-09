profile
Nintendo Direct (9.02.2022) / Du coté du japon

(Prévu PC/Switch le 19 Mai 2022 au Japon)


(Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch au Japon en 2022)


(Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/Switch le 12 Mai au Japon)

Bonus


Il y a une démo disponible sur l'eShop Japonais.
    gareauxloups
    posted the 02/10/2022 at 09:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    liberty posted the 02/10/2022 at 10:03 AM
    Nobunaga c'est de la strat c'est pas du muso cette série ?
    13 Sentinels, c'est la version VITA annulée
    et Loop 8 ca a l'air inspiré de 13 sentinels d'ailleurs non ? En tout cas ca a l'air sympa
    zekk posted the 02/10/2022 at 10:17 AM
    liberty non c'est de la strat cette série
    e3ologue posted the 02/10/2022 at 10:34 AM
    nicolasgourry il manque The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, un live action nivual novel
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/10/2022 at 10:44 AM
    e3ologue et voilà
    e3ologue posted the 02/10/2022 at 10:50 AM
    nicolasgourry il sort aussi en occident apparemment
