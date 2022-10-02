profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4174
visites since opening : 5870173
nicolasgourry > blog
Switch / Quelques Jaquettes




Je rajoutes des jaquettes si il y en a d'autres.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    randyofmana, narustorm
    posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    svr posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:20 AM
    La box de FEW:TH est vraiment classe !
    e3ologue posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:23 AM
    nicolasgourry vu la jaquette ça serait étonnant que Next Level Game ne soit pas derrière le jeu.
    yurius posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:23 AM
    Live a live me tente de ouf en vrai
    e3ologue posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:25 AM
    Par contre je ne sais pas si c'est la meilleure jaquette pour vendre le jeu, ce qui permet d'identifier le foot n'est pas vraiment mis en évidence
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:30 AM
    e3ologue il y a des chances, effectivement.
    oniclem posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:55 AM
    Vivement qu'on puisse preco Xenoblade chronicles 3
    faineantise posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:03 AM
    Pas de vrai nouveau Fire Emblem

    J'aurais bien aimé avoir un remake des vieux Zelda Oracle que je ne connais pas aussi

    On verra au prochain Direct
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo