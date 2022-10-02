accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."

profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
Switch / Quelques Jaquettes
Je rajoutes des jaquettes si il y en a d'autres.
posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:10 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
svr
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 12:20 AM
La box de FEW:TH est vraiment classe !
e3ologue
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 12:23 AM
nicolasgourry
vu la jaquette ça serait étonnant que Next Level Game ne soit pas derrière le jeu.
yurius
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 12:23 AM
Live a live me tente de ouf en vrai
e3ologue
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 12:25 AM
Par contre je ne sais pas si c'est la meilleure jaquette pour vendre le jeu, ce qui permet d'identifier le foot n'est pas vraiment mis en évidence
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 12:30 AM
e3ologue
il y a des chances, effectivement.
oniclem
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 12:55 AM
Vivement qu'on puisse preco Xenoblade chronicles 3
faineantise
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 01:03 AM
Pas de vrai nouveau Fire Emblem
J'aurais bien aimé avoir un remake des vieux Zelda Oracle que je ne connais pas aussi
On verra au prochain Direct
