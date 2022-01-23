profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Homura Hime: Un jeu d'action 3D annoncé sur PC
Homura Hime est un jeu d'action 3D taïwanais prévu pour 2023 sur PC uniquement pour l'heure.














https://www.gematsu.com/2022/01/3d-action-game-homura-hime-announced-for-pc
    posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:57 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    newtechnix posted the 01/23/2022 at 11:08 AM
    sympathique, développé par des Taiwanais
    kikoo31 posted the 01/23/2022 at 11:25 AM
    Jeu très asiatique
    personne ne sera offenser
