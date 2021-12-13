1. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 116,657 / 2,162,697
2. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 60,555 / 519,556
3. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain 33,796 / 103,816
4. [NSW] Minecraft – 29,638 / 2,365,783
5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 28,075 / 4,219,343
6. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 27,260 / 7,038,121
7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 26,432 / 4,579,273
8. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 15,913 / 2,464,196
9. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 14,234 / 4,242,081
10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 13,903 / 2,970,388
11. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 10,472 / 951,634
12. [NSW] Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth – 10,374 / NEW
13. [NSW] PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! – 10,184 / NEW
14. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 9,314 / 853,602
15. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition – 7,620 / 25,906
16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 7,341 / 1,162,581
17. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion – 7,255 / 31,646
18. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 6,982 / 659,311
19. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – 6,538 / 26,823
20. [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 6,454 / 646,541
21. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack – 6,450 / 36,749
22. [NSW] Deathsmiles I & II – 6,122 / NEW
23. [NSW] Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahou no Ko – Game de Asobo! – 6,032 / 20,613
24. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! – 6,002 / 92,019
25. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 5,773 / 3,983,014
26. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 5,768 / 2,290,859
27. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 5,366 / 810,010
28. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! – 5,153 / 179,345
29. [NSW] Game Builder Garage – 4,975 / 266,186
30. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 4,600 / 2,026,952
176 832 Switch / 8 8864 PS5 / 2 889 XSX/S
C'est un top 100% Switch (c'est la quatrième fois cette année, avec 2 fois/2 semaines 100% Switch qui se suivent).
12 jeux ont dépassé le Million.
Gematsu