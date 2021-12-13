Gematsu

1. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 116,657 / 2,162,6972. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 60,555 / 519,5563. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain 33,796 / 103,8164. [NSW] Minecraft – 29,638 / 2,365,7835. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 28,075 / 4,219,3436. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 27,260 / 7,038,1217. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 26,432 / 4,579,2738. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 15,913 / 2,464,1969. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 14,234 / 4,242,08110. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 13,903 / 2,970,38811. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 10,472 / 951,63412. [NSW] Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth – 10,374 / NEW13. [NSW] PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! – 10,184 / NEW14. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 9,314 / 853,60215. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition – 7,620 / 25,90616. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 7,341 / 1,162,58117. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion – 7,255 / 31,64618. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 6,982 / 659,31119. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – 6,538 / 26,82320. [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 6,454 / 646,54121. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack – 6,450 / 36,74922. [NSW] Deathsmiles I & II – 6,122 / NEW23. [NSW] Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahou no Ko – Game de Asobo! – 6,032 / 20,61324. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! – 6,002 / 92,01925. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 5,773 / 3,983,01426. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 5,768 / 2,290,85927. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 5,366 / 810,01028. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! – 5,153 / 179,34529. [NSW] Game Builder Garage – 4,975 / 266,18630. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 4,600 / 2,026,952176 832 Switch / 8 8864 PS5 / 2 889 XSX/SC'est un top 100% Switch (c'est la quatrième fois cette année, avec 2 fois/2 semaines 100% Switch qui se suivent).12 jeux ont dépassé le Million.