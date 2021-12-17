profile
all
Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile: Premier Trailer


Alors qu'on aurait aimé un bon petit jeu sur console, Square nous balance un trailer pour son FMA Mobile.














    mwaka971, yanissou, burningcrimson
    posted the 12/17/2021 at 11:23 AM by guiguif
    comments (16)
    sebalt posted the 12/17/2021 at 11:27 AM
    C'est franchement propre pour du mobile...

    Je suis d'autant plus dégoûté que ce n'est pas un projet pour les consoles.
    yanissou posted the 12/17/2021 at 11:38 AM
    Pourquoi c'est pas sur console
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/17/2021 at 11:46 AM
    yanissou Parce qu'il faut un échange équivalent.
    keiku posted the 12/17/2021 at 11:52 AM
    darkxehanort94 je croyais que l'ame n'avait pas d'équivalent ?
    5120x2880 posted the 12/17/2021 at 12:10 PM
    Bon à savoir, avec Windows 11 on peut installer les applications Android si elles n'utilisent pas de services Google, sans émulateur annexe.
    alexkidd posted the 12/17/2021 at 12:11 PM
    yanissou parce que çà se vend pas
    guiguif posted the 12/17/2021 at 12:14 PM
    alexkidd Pourquoi ça ne se vendrait pas si le jeu est bon ?
    Si les editeurs font des jeux mobiles c'est avant tout pour les micropaiement/gatcha and co, et ce jeu là en aura comme tout les autres.
    mwaka971 posted the 12/17/2021 at 12:30 PM
    Ptain ils foutent les boules à sortir ça sur tel
    jaysennnin posted the 12/17/2021 at 12:46 PM
    darkxehanort94
    randyofmana posted the 12/17/2021 at 12:47 PM
    Mobile ou pas, le rendu autant des décors que des personnages est excellent ! Pour une fois, on ne peut pas dire "c'est moche, ça fait jeu mobile"...
    akinen posted the 12/17/2021 at 12:54 PM
    Les jeux mobiles sont actuellement plus beaux que les jeux switch. N’oubliez pas que genshin impact tourne à la base sur mobile
    yanissou posted the 12/17/2021 at 01:03 PM
    darkxehanort94 pas mal
    tab posted the 12/17/2021 at 01:39 PM
    darkxehanort94
    shambala93 posted the 12/17/2021 at 01:53 PM
    akinen
    Tu as raison, Grand Cross (nanatsu) est techniquement propre sur iPhone. A des années lumières devant la Switch.
    impair posted the 12/17/2021 at 01:55 PM
    Pur jeu de baston ?
    burningcrimson posted the 12/17/2021 at 02:08 PM
    Les jeux mobiles ont une meilleure finition que certains jeux consoles
