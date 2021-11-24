profile
nicolasgourry > blog
[Résultat] Top 5 / PS5 / 1 AN / Gamekyo


Voici le top 5 Gamekyo concernant les jeux PS5 (pour la 1er année).

3) Kena : Bridge of Spirits / 10 Points


3) Returnal / 10 Points


3) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales / 10 Points


2) Demon’s Souls / 13 Points


1) Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart / 14 Points


3 des 5 jeux sont des exclusivités spécifique à la PS5.

Merci aux 18 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.

Tout les jeux avec leur point respectif
    posted the 11/24/2021 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    alnohb posted the 11/24/2021 at 01:15 PM
    Perso le meilleur jeu que j'ai fait sur PS5 jusqu'à maintenant c'est Accueil/Compte utilisateur/Paramètre
