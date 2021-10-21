Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)
[PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 94,849 (New)
[NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 22,221 (109,019)
[PS5] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 20,187 (New)
[PS4] The Idolmaster: Starlit Season (Bandai Namco, 10/14/21) – 15,597 (New)
[PS4] Back 4 Blood (Warner Bros. Games, 10/12/21) – 13,112 (New)
[NSW] Monark (FuRyu, 10/14/21) – 10,521 (New)
[PS4] Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft, 10/07/21) – 9,917 (44,136)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,648 (2,234,813)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,615 (4,095,124)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,402 (4,460,356)
Hardware Sales (followed by lifetime sales)
Switch OLED Model – 32,494 (170,903)
Switch – 30,869 (17,229,015)
PlayStation 5 – 16,580 (939,509)
Switch Lite – 9,581 (4,098,365)
Xbox Series S – 3,553 (41,860)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,129 (180,103)
Xbox Series X – 634 (64,918 )
PlayStation 4 – 613 (7,814,080)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 373 (1,175,323)
La Switch OLED, les résultats sont bofs. Je ne sais pas si Nintendo y gagne vraiment à proposer d'autres itérations.