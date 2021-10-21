profile
Charts Japon: Demon Slayer en tete
Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)

[PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 94,849 (New)
[NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 22,221 (109,019)
[PS5] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 20,187 (New)
[PS4] The Idolmaster: Starlit Season (Bandai Namco, 10/14/21) – 15,597 (New)
[PS4] Back 4 Blood (Warner Bros. Games, 10/12/21) – 13,112 (New)
[NSW] Monark (FuRyu, 10/14/21) – 10,521 (New)
[PS4] Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft, 10/07/21) – 9,917 (44,136)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,648 (2,234,813)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,615 (4,095,124)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,402 (4,460,356)

Hardware Sales (followed by lifetime sales)

Switch OLED Model – 32,494 (170,903)
Switch – 30,869 (17,229,015)
PlayStation 5 – 16,580 (939,509)
Switch Lite – 9,581 (4,098,365)
Xbox Series S – 3,553 (41,860)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,129 (180,103)
Xbox Series X – 634 (64,918 )
PlayStation 4 – 613 (7,814,080)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 373 (1,175,323)
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/10/famitsu-sales-10-11-21-10-17-21
    posted the 10/21/2021 at 03:16 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    altendorf posted the 10/21/2021 at 03:36 PM
    Comme prévu la version PS4 se vend plus ^^
    jenicris posted the 10/21/2021 at 03:43 PM
    altendorf je suis quasi certains joueurs PS5 achètent la version PS4 car elle est simplement moins chère (en ayant en plus la maj PS5)
    fdestroyer posted the 10/21/2021 at 03:44 PM
    Ils ont plus de Switch OLED ou quoi?
    altendorf posted the 10/21/2021 at 03:48 PM
    jenicris Yep c’est certain
    foxstep posted the 10/21/2021 at 03:50 PM
    jenicris altendorf N'oubliez pas que la PS5 est introuvable aussi.
    ryadr posted the 10/21/2021 at 04:39 PM
    La chute n'est pas trop violente pour Metroid, c'est vraiment top. On peut envisager les 200K qu'en physique au Japon sur le long terme.

    La Switch OLED, les résultats sont bofs. Je ne sais pas si Nintendo y gagne vraiment à proposer d'autres itérations.
    myki posted the 10/21/2021 at 04:56 PM
    ryadr non les chiffres mondiaux pour la oled sont bon, et relance les ventes de la machine au bons moments, quant au japon, on le sait depuis plusieurs jours qu'il y a rupture la bas
