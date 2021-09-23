profile
Actraiser: Un remake annoncé par Square-Enix et deja dispo
Actraiser Renaissance est d'ores et deja dispo sur PS4, Switch, PC et Smartphone.


    posted the 09/23/2021 at 11:14 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    drybowser posted the 09/23/2021 at 11:21 PM
    Très bonne surprise pour moi un très bon jeu de la snes qui revient remaké , je le prends dès demain
    jamrock posted the 09/23/2021 at 11:31 PM
    "D'ores et déjà " ça pique les yeux là .
    guiguif posted the 09/23/2021 at 11:45 PM
    jamrock
    egguibs posted the 09/23/2021 at 11:47 PM
    Fais chier j'adore ce jeux mais la il a une sale gueule ... TT
