« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
nicolasgourry
> blog
Un Nintendo Direct à Minuit, laissez moi tripper.
La date de sortie à Minuit pour y jouer directement
La date de Dying Light aussi sur Switch
L'annonce de l'arrivée aussi sur Switch de Alan Wake Remastered
https://fr.ign.com/alan-wake-remastered/56126/news/alan-wake-remastered-pourrait-sortir-sur-switch
La date de The House of the Dead : Remake pour fin 2021
La nouveau Trailer de Bayonetta 3 pour 2022
Le trailer d'un nouveau Resident evil pour 2022
https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/ed/news/nintendo-switch-un-resident-evil-revelations-3-exclusif-a-nouveau-evoque-par-un-insider-88697
Si possible les 6 jeux lors du Nintendo Direct
Oui, je sais, c'est de la bonne
posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
malikay
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:34 PM
Il m'entraîne au bout de la nuit, le Direct de minuit
hirogami
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:34 PM
Pokemon arceus
zelda 2
metroid dread
Dying light
alan wake remake
World war Z
surement présent aussi
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:40 PM
hirogami
pas bête d'ailleurs j'ai ajouté des jeux de ta liste ^^
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:42 PM
La nuit de l épouvante. Interdiction pour le grand public d'y pénétré, réservé exclusivement pour les Gamers.
Ce serais magnifique si il dévoile silksong et Bayonetta 3
hirogami
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:45 PM
nicolasgourry
ah n'oublie pas aussi le nintendo online avec la nouvelle manette approuvé par le FCC peut etre une manette pour la GB,GBA ou directement la N64 ,j'espère l'arrivé de la N64 mais je pense plus pour la GBA qui a été annoncé il y a plusieurs mois de ca sans plus .
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:46 PM
hirogami
j’oublie pas, mais là je cherchais des jeux "18" ou "ambiance plus sombre" ^^
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:49 PM
Silksong ce serait cool en effet.
noishe
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:49 PM
Silksong, si seulement, oh si seulement...
