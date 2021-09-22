profile
Un Nintendo Direct à Minuit, laissez moi tripper.

La date de sortie à Minuit pour y jouer directement


La date de Dying Light aussi sur Switch


L'annonce de l'arrivée aussi sur Switch de Alan Wake Remastered
https://fr.ign.com/alan-wake-remastered/56126/news/alan-wake-remastered-pourrait-sortir-sur-switch


La date de The House of the Dead : Remake pour fin 2021


La nouveau Trailer de Bayonetta 3 pour 2022


Le trailer d'un nouveau Resident evil pour 2022
https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/ed/news/nintendo-switch-un-resident-evil-revelations-3-exclusif-a-nouveau-evoque-par-un-insider-88697

Si possible les 6 jeux lors du Nintendo Direct

Oui, je sais, c'est de la bonne
    posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    malikay posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:34 PM
    Il m'entraîne au bout de la nuit, le Direct de minuit
    hirogami posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:34 PM
    Pokemon arceus
    zelda 2
    metroid dread
    Dying light
    alan wake remake
    World war Z
    surement présent aussi
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:40 PM
    hirogami pas bête d'ailleurs j'ai ajouté des jeux de ta liste ^^
    ducknsexe posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:42 PM
    La nuit de l épouvante. Interdiction pour le grand public d'y pénétré, réservé exclusivement pour les Gamers.

    Ce serais magnifique si il dévoile silksong et Bayonetta 3
    hirogami posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:45 PM
    nicolasgourry ah n'oublie pas aussi le nintendo online avec la nouvelle manette approuvé par le FCC peut etre une manette pour la GB,GBA ou directement la N64 ,j'espère l'arrivé de la N64 mais je pense plus pour la GBA qui a été annoncé il y a plusieurs mois de ca sans plus .
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:46 PM
    hirogami j’oublie pas, mais là je cherchais des jeux "18" ou "ambiance plus sombre" ^^
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:49 PM
    Silksong ce serait cool en effet.
    noishe posted the 09/22/2021 at 04:49 PM
    Silksong, si seulement, oh si seulement...
