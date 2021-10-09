profile
Monark: Nouveau trailer pour le J-RPG de Furyu
Nouveau trailer pour Monark, un simili Persona, qui sortira sur PS5, PS4, Switch et PC debut 2022 en Occident et Octobre 2021 au Japon.


    posted the 09/10/2021 at 10:10 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    jamrock posted the 09/10/2021 at 10:18 AM
    Horrible visuellement ce truc, ils sont fans de Tokyo Ghoul c'est sur mais la DA reste dégueulasse.
    zekk posted the 09/10/2021 at 10:21 AM
    Faudra voir les retours, j'en ai ma claque des J-rpg écoliers
    rbz posted the 09/10/2021 at 10:30 AM
    immonde. on est bien sur une prod typique furyu( low budget). c'est triste de voir des vétérans de atlus faire un pseudo smt persona ...
