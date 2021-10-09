accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Monark: Nouveau trailer pour le J-RPG de Furyu
Nouveau trailer pour Monark, un simili Persona, qui sortira sur PS5, PS4, Switch et PC debut 2022 en Occident et Octobre 2021 au Japon.
posted the 09/10/2021 at 10:10 AM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
jamrock
posted
the 09/10/2021 at 10:18 AM
Horrible visuellement ce truc, ils sont fans de Tokyo Ghoul c'est sur mais la DA reste dégueulasse.
zekk
posted
the 09/10/2021 at 10:21 AM
Faudra voir les retours, j'en ai ma claque des J-rpg écoliers
rbz
posted
the 09/10/2021 at 10:30 AM
immonde. on est bien sur une prod typique furyu( low budget). c'est triste de voir des vétérans de atlus faire un pseudo smt persona ...
