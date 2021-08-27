profile
Jeux Vidéo
Moon un anti-RPG (culte) arrive sur PC


Le jeu est sortie en 1997 sur PS1.

Développeur : Love-de-Lic.

Il est sortie sur Switch, en anglais, pour la première fois le 27 Aout 2020, il sortira sur PC ( Steam )
    posted the 08/27/2021 at 04:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    alexkidd posted the 08/27/2021 at 04:40 PM
    jamais entendu parler j'aime beaucoup le style graphique
    micablo posted the 08/27/2021 at 04:52 PM
    Oof, c'est pas pour moi!
