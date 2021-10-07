profile
Dusk Diver 2 annoncé sur PS4, Switch et PC
Wanin Games annonce la suite du tres court A-RPG Dusk Divers pour cet hiver.

Premier Teaser qui ne montre rien a part le retour de l'heroine

    xenofamicom
    posted the 07/10/2021 at 06:28 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    xenofamicom posted the 07/10/2021 at 07:02 PM
    Mouais, pourquoi pas!
    escobar posted the 07/10/2021 at 07:10 PM
    xenofamicom
