Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
Tales of Arise: Preview video FR par Exserv
Je vous laisse decouvrir son avis

    kibix, idd
    posted the 06/17/2021 at 02:18 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    nigel posted the 06/17/2021 at 02:31 PM
    Je vais attendre les tests, mais j'avoue qu'il me fait bien de l'oeil, je trouve la DA particulièrement réussie, et le gameplay à l'air plutôt cool.

    Mon dernier Tales Of était Symphonia donc ça me fera peut-être revenir dans la série.
    testament posted the 06/17/2021 at 02:50 PM
    Ne pas regarder*
    Ne pas regarder*
    Ne pas regarder*
    tylercross posted the 06/17/2021 at 02:55 PM
    A chaque fois, ces jeux me donnent envie ... et à chaque fois, ils me tombent des mains. Je n'arrive pas à les apprécier
    meaculparetour posted the 06/17/2021 at 03:03 PM
    bref
