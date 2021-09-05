1. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 194,385 / NEW
2. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 171,067 / 2,141,438
3. [PS4] Resident Evil Village – 111,171 / NEW
4. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 53,347 / 728,009
5. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 42,348 / 2,167,409
6. [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 38,713 / NEW
7. [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – 37,824 / 146,662
8. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 31,475 / 2,554,184
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 31,045 / 3,824,997
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 29,549 / 1,940,130
Switch Total : 236 028 ( 19 752 601 )
PS5 Total : 53 640 ( 712 418 )
PS4 – 2,584
New 2DS LL – 1,027
Xbox Series Total : 1 207 ( 42 597 )
PS : Il y a deux semaines cumulés.
https://www.famitsu.com/news/202105/13220462.html