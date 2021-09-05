profile
Famitsu sales (4/26/21 – 5/9/21)
1. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 194,385 / NEW
2. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 171,067 / 2,141,438
3. [PS4] Resident Evil Village – 111,171 / NEW
4. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 53,347 / 728,009
5. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 42,348 / 2,167,409
6. [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 38,713 / NEW
7. [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – 37,824 / 146,662
8. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 31,475 / 2,554,184
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 31,045 / 3,824,997
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 29,549 / 1,940,130

Switch Total : 236 028 ( 19 752 601 )
PS5 Total : 53 640 ( 712 418 )
PS4 – 2,584
New 2DS LL – 1,027
Xbox Series Total : 1 207 ( 42 597 )

PS : Il y a deux semaines cumulés.
https://www.famitsu.com/news/202105/13220462.html
    hayatevibritania posted the 05/13/2021 at 01:36 PM
    Les ventes de RE8, que dire, seul Revelation 2 a fait pire et encore vu que de base c'était un jeu épisodique en déma... Heureusement que l'Occident est là. La version PS5 fait à peine mieux le 6 sur 360.
    wu posted the 05/13/2021 at 02:30 PM
    Catastrophe pour les ventes de RE. J'espère que cela va faire réfléchir cashcom pour l'avenir.
    guiguif posted the 05/13/2021 at 02:38 PM
    wu hayatevibritania Cashcom s'en tape un peu je pense, ils visent l'occident avant tout, le jeu a fait 3Millions a la sortie dans le monde, soit plus que RE7 et autant que RE2 Remake
