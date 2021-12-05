profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 3760
visites since opening : 5126584
nicolasgourry > blog
[Résultat] Top 10 / PSP / Gamekyo




Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux PSP

9 ) Ratchet and Clank : La taille, ça compte / 5 Points

2007

9 ) The 3rd Birthday / 5 Points

2011


6) Monster Hunter Freedom Unite / 6 Points

2009

6) Final Fantasy IV Complete Collection / 6 Points

2011

6) God of War : Ghost of Sparta / 6 Points

2010


5) Dissidia : Final Fantasy / 7 Points

2009


4) Castlevania : The Dracula X Chronicles / 8 Point

2008


3) Metal Gear Solid : Peace Walker / 9 Points

2010


1) Crisis Core : Final Fantasy VII / 12 Points

2008

1) Kingdom Hearts : Birth by Sleep / 12 Points

2010


La majorité du classement, les jeux sont tiers (dont la moitié sont de Square-enix).

Merci aux 18 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tout les jeux PSP avec leur point respectif
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    aros, boyd
    posted the 05/12/2021 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    nikolastation posted the 05/12/2021 at 01:06 PM
    Birth By Sleep et Patapon
    evasnake posted the 05/12/2021 at 01:13 PM
    Pas de Daxter? Pourtant le jeu first party le plus vendu de la machine
    zekk posted the 05/12/2021 at 01:14 PM
    evasnake non, la taille ça compte !
    populus posted the 05/12/2021 at 01:29 PM
    Je suis choqué de pas voir Daxter quand même, c'est l'un des meilleurs jeux de la PS4...
    populus posted the 05/12/2021 at 01:30 PM
    PSP*
    amario posted the 05/12/2021 at 01:57 PM
    Comment j’ai pas aimé Crisis core. Mise à part le fan service et les cinématiques il est chiant
    aros posted the 05/12/2021 at 01:59 PM
    Trop bien, j'ai même pas eu besoin de voter pour que mon top soit élu Y'a que Duodecim Final Fantasy qui n'en fait pas parti, mais c'est pas grave vu que premier du nom est là
    aros posted the 05/12/2021 at 02:00 PM
    Ah si, y'a Riviera la Terre Promise qui manque à l'appel... Mais c'est tout.
