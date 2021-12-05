accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
zestarlight
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
nicolasgourry
[Résultat] Top 10 / PSP / Gamekyo
Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux PSP
9 )
Ratchet and Clank : La taille, ça compte / 5 Points
2007
9 )
The 3rd Birthday / 5 Points
2011
6)
Monster Hunter Freedom Unite / 6 Points
2009
6)
Final Fantasy IV Complete Collection / 6 Points
2011
6)
God of War : Ghost of Sparta / 6 Points
2010
5)
Dissidia : Final Fantasy / 7 Points
2009
4)
Castlevania : The Dracula X Chronicles / 8 Point
2008
3)
Metal Gear Solid : Peace Walker / 9 Points
2010
1)
Crisis Core : Final Fantasy VII / 12 Points
2008
1)
Kingdom Hearts : Birth by Sleep / 12 Points
2010
La majorité du classement, les jeux sont tiers (dont la moitié sont de Square-enix).
Merci aux 18 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Tout les jeux PSP avec leur point respectif
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
aros
,
boyd
posted the 05/12/2021 at 01:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
nikolastation
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 01:06 PM
Birth By Sleep et Patapon
evasnake
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 01:13 PM
Pas de Daxter?
Pourtant le jeu first party le plus vendu de la machine
zekk
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 01:14 PM
evasnake
non, la taille ça compte !
populus
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 01:29 PM
Je suis choqué de pas voir Daxter quand même, c'est l'un des meilleurs jeux de la PS4...
populus
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 01:30 PM
PSP*
amario
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 01:57 PM
Comment j’ai pas aimé Crisis core. Mise à part le fan service et les cinématiques il est chiant
aros
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 01:59 PM
Trop bien, j'ai même pas eu besoin de voter pour que mon top soit élu
Y'a que Duodecim Final Fantasy qui n'en fait pas parti, mais c'est pas grave vu que premier du nom est là
aros
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 02:00 PM
Ah si, y'a Riviera la Terre Promise qui manque à l'appel... Mais c'est tout.
